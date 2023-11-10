 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 preview show: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich, more

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday with for UFC 295, which features an expected wild main event for the vacant light heavyweight title between the returning former champ Jiri Prochazka and prior middleweight champion Alex Pereira, along with an interim heavyweight championship bout between surging contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee preview Saturday’s pay-per-view event, the main event between Prochazka and Pereira, what a win would mean for both men, and how interesting the seemingly cursed division could get moving into 2024 depending on who leaves MSG with the gold. Additionally, they’ll discuss the co-main event title fight, the short notice nature of it, if either Pavlovich or Aspinall could entice Jon Jones to stick around for a unification bout down the line, the rest of the lineup, and much more.

Catch the UFC 295 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

