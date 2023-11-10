Heck of a Morning: Where does UFC 295 lineup rank among promotion’s MSG cards?

UFC 295 will take place at Madison Square Garden, a historic arena that has featured some of the biggest moments in combat sports, and memorable UFC events. While Saturday’s card is incredibly interesting for the hardcore MMA fan, the vibes for an MSG fight week don’t seem to be there compared to others. Where does UFC 295 rank on paper compared to the promotion’s other six events?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses that topic and goes through the prior lineups for the UFC’s annual trip to The World’s Most Famous Arena. Additionally, topics include the UFC 297 lineup, possible underdog value from a betting perspective, the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria title fight slated for UFC 298, and much more.

