UFC 295 weigh-in results: Championship fights official, 2 fighters miss weight

Four challengers are ready to stake their claim to be the best in the world.

At Friday’s official UFC 295 weigh-ins, vacant light heavyweight championship main event competitors Alex Pereira (204) and Jiri Prochazka (204.2) successfully made weight, as did co-main event heavyweights Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) and Tom Aspinall (261.6).

Pavlovich and Aspinall fight for an interim heavyweight title after reigning champion Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from a fight with Stipe Miocic that was originally set to headline Saturday’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pereira seeks to become a two-division champion after previously claiming the UFC middleweight title, while Prochazka has the chance to reclaim a title that he relinquished last November after suffering a shoulder injury.

The official weigh-ins saw a couple of hiccups on preliminary portion of the card as Roosevelt Roberts and Jamall Emmers both failed to make weight.

Roberts weighed in at 158 pounds, two pounds over the non-title lightweight limit for his fight with Mateusz Rebecki. The recent Ultimate Fighter 31 competitor stepped in on less than a week’s notice for an injured Nurullo Aliev.

Emmers missed the non-title featherweight limit by one pound, coming in at 147 pounds.

It is not yet known if Roberts and Emmers’ respective bouts will proceed at a catchweight and if so, what percentage of their purses they will forfeit as penalty.

See UFC 295 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204)

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6)

Mackenzie Dern (115.6) vs. Jessica Andrade (116)

Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)

Pat Sabatini (145.8) vs. Diego Lopes (145.4)

Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)

Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)*

Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (154.6)

John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138) — 138-pound catchweight

Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)*

*missed weight