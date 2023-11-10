Missed Fists: Fighter chooses snap over tap in brutal submission loss

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

You may have noticed that knockout highlights seem to vastly outweigh submission highlights here at Missed Fists headquarters and you wouldn’t be wrong. Obviously, KOs happen more frequently and typically make for a more immediately pleasing visual, but there’s another reason I’m not always caught up on the latest subs.

I’m a scaredy cat.

You see, often when there’s a submission highlight, it’s not necessarily because of the spectacular technique on display, but because something really, really, really bad happened to someone who couldn’t escape a hold. I’ve made it a point of pride to avoid nasty sports injuries when I can, though I understand that when it comes to combat sports, it is one’s duty to chronicle these moments.

Case in point…

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Omar Sultan vs. Kareem

Ahmed Mohamed vs. Abd Allah Khalid

According to Matysek, who uploaded this clip, you can hear the awful sound that results from Kareem deciding not to tap out to an Omar Sultan armlock. I can’t quite catch it, but I’m not trying to, and maybe you shouldn’t either.

OK, you’ve been warned. Watch and listen at own risk.

Fighter refuses to tap, gets his arm snapped (sound warning ) pic.twitter.com/EUGgNqcLBN — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 9, 2023

I can’t find much information about this Evolution Championship event that took place in Egypt this past Wednesday, but guessing from the youthful looks of the competitors and their attire I’m guessing that this is an amateur bout of some kind. That may explain why Kareem doesn’t seem to realize the trouble he’s in and why Sultan looks like he’s doing his best to convince Kareem and the referee that the fight is over. Unfortunately, it carries on. Sultan cranks, Kareem doesn’t tap, and then… snaparoonie.

Guys and gals, please remember, whether you tap or not, if the fight is stopped by a submission, that’s how it’s going on your record and you can’t change that. Just bow out and live to fight another day.

Because of the above clip, what happened in the main event between Ahmed Mohamed and Abd Allah Khalid somehow wasn’t the most brutal thing that happened that evening.

Also in Egypt, Ahmed Mohamed high kick KO 6 seconds into the 2nd round of the Evolution Championship 86 main event pic.twitter.com/JltmcY562m — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 9, 2023

Try telling Khalid that though. Six seconds and flat out.

You can catch a free replay of Evolution Championship 86 free on YouTube:

Nahuel Escobar vs. Walter Presentado

I couldn’t tell you if Sultan’s finish was some kind of omoplata variation, but if its omoplatas you’re looking for, then Nahuel Escobar has got you covered.

At United Fighting Series 19 in Buenos Aires, Escobar picked up a first-round submission of Walter Presentado with the rare arm lock.

That wouldn’t be particularly notable if it weren’t for the fact that this was Escobar’s second pro fight and the second straight time he won by first-round omoplata!

Want proof? This was his pro debut from this past May.

My good pal Jed Meshew’s series DAMN! They Were Good regularly features a segment called the Brad Imes Award for a notable statistical achievement in a fighter’s career. The award is named after Imes because he once scored back-to-back gogoplata submission wins, a heavyweight record that will never be toppled.

It feels like we should at least give Escobar a tip of “The Hillbilly Hearthrob’s” cowboy hat for starting his career with consecutive omoplatas. By the way, he also locked one of those in during his amateur days, so this was his THIRD omoplata victory.

United Fighting Series fight replays are available for free on YouTube.

Dean Jarvis vs. Cameron Lee Griffith

Daniel Hughes vs. Damien McKenna

A few weeks back, we applauded a fighter for slamming his way out of a buggy choke, so it’s only fair that we go back to highlighting individuals who successfully execute the trendy maneuver.

This week, it’s amateur featherweight Dean Jarvis who nailed it in his debut.

Later on the card, Daniel Hughes won Almighty Fighting Championship featherweight title fight with a vicious head kick KO of Damien McKenna.

Lower that headphone volume!

If by some chance you didn’t, your ears are probably ringing louder than McKenna’s after that kick.

Fatima Kline vs. Sara Cova

Phillip Latu vs. Justus Faaiu

Jamelle Jones vs. Jesse Murray

We hop on over to Cage Fury FC in Tunica, Miss., for a bit of prospect watching as Fatima Kline headlined against Sara Cova. The undefeated prospect did what she was supposed to do, scoring a TKO in Round 3 to claim a vacant flyweight title and improve to 5-0 as a pro following a successful stint with Invicta FC.

Fatima Kline... (probably) coming to a UFC Octagon near you.#CFFC127 pic.twitter.com/RzPgvOji2T — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 4, 2023

Just 23 years old, look for the New Yorker to be added to the UFC’s 2024 trip to Madison Square Garden if she keeps up this pace.

The main card of Fury FC 127 is available on UFC Fight Pass, but the preliminary portion was only available on OnlyFans, appropriately enough.

There were some whoppers early on too, with Phillip Latu and Jamelle Jones both delivering highlight-reel knockouts.

I would like to have seen that one stopped earlier and if you want to know why, just look at how Justus Faaiu ended up.

As for Jones, you may remember him from the Contender Series, or PFL, or Bellator. Going forward, you might remember him for this:

Jefferson Nascimento vs. Gabriel Costa

Marcio Barbosa vs. Gian Sarturi

Jose Ochoa vs. Juscelino Pantoja

While you’re plugged into Fight Pass, check out the action from LFA 171 in Sao Paulo.

In the co-main event, Jefferson Nascimento outbrawled Gabriel Costa to win a battle of unbeatens and an interim lightweight belt.

That stoppage may have looked a tad early, but you can’t blame the ref for wanting to save either man from further damage.

Marcio Barbosa’s knockout of Gian Sarturi though? Ended right when it should have.

That kind of power punch is going to get you in Missed Fists every time. Also guaranteed entry? Lifting a fool up by their neck and getting a tap-out.

Whoa standing anaconda choke by Chute Boxe's Jose Ochoa in his LFA debut. Still undefeated at 7-0. Do Bronx seems happy #LFA171 pic.twitter.com/5dHLCk5kTh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2023

Ochoa improved to 7-0 with the first submission win of his career (all others came via KO/TKO). The 22-year-old Peruvian has the support of Charles Oliveira, so I get the feeling this isn’t the last time we’ll see him show off his grappling skills.

Connor Downey vs. Justin Woods

You know what else guarantees you a Missed Fists spot? Imanari Rolls, that’s what! Yeah, I’m looking at you, Connor Downey!

At Eternal MMA 81 (also available on Fight Pass), Downey caught Justin Woods with this beauuuuuutiful roll before transitioning into an achilles lock. With Ryan Hall on the mend (what else is new?), it could be a while until we see a roll this tasty again.

Louis Laurent vs. Robin Enontekio

Headphone volume adjustment again.

OK, here’s Louis Laurent taking out Robin Enontekio at a Zone Pro League event in Goteborg, Sweden.

It’s not the dull thud of that one-punch finish, it’s the woman’s scream (of anguish? excitement?) that will haunt me.

HD Essley vs. James Regina

HD Essley might sound like a random WCW Thunder from the ‘90s, but he was the winner of a squash match on this day and our recipient of our Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Week award.

From Synergy FC 9 in Kansas City, Kan.:

Sometimes, you just can’t fall fast enough. If I’m James Regina, I’m cursing gravity right now.

Seong Hyeok Bang vs. Kazuki Irie

Speaking of which, gravity wasn’t kind to Kazuki Irie here either. Though Seong Hyeok Bang’s fire hands deserve most of the blame for this absolute face-planting.

Sung Hyuk Bang faceplants his opponent at Gentleman Flower Fighting Championship 10 pic.twitter.com/URmLo3faXP — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 4, 2023

That KO came from South Korea’s delightfully named Gentlemanflower Fighting Championship.

Kento Imai vs. Yosei Shibayama

Let’s finish our hang on the continent of Asia and go full circle with the submission talk by highlighting Kento Imai’s lovely teepee choke of Yosei Shibayama from Pancrase Neo Blood! 6 in Tokyo.

This is one of those submissions that I don’t understand from set-up to initiation to completion, but I’m all for it becoming the next popular finisher. Maybe 2024 will be the Year of the Teepee?

