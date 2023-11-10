Morning Report: Israel Adesanya says middleweights can ‘get on their f****** knees and thank me’ for Alex Pereira going to 205

Israel Adesanya has the last laugh over his longtime rival Alex Pereira.

UFC 295 goes down tomorrow night in New York City as the promotion returns to Madison Square Garden for a big night of action headlined by two title fights. In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title will see former titleholder Jiri Prochazka take on the former middleweight king Pereira. The attempt for “Poatan” will see him try and do what Adesanya couldn’t in March 2021 by claiming a second divisional title.

Adesanya’s last win saw him become a two-time UFC middleweight champion with his second-round knockout of Pereira in their fourth overall battle between MMA and kickboxing. After the loss, Pereira made the move to light heavyweight, where he first beat the man who held off Adesanya for 205-pound gold, Jan Blachowicz. The win earned Pereira this shot but ultimately saved the 185-pound division from the danger that is “Poatan,” according to Adesanya.

“These middleweights can get on their f****** knees and thank me 'cause I got this man out of there. If not, you would have to deal with him over and over and over again, all of you,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I doubt any of you would want to f****** fight this guy. I did four times but I got it done just with one.”

Sean Strickland now holds the middleweight strap after dethroning Adesanya in September by unanimous decision. “The Last Stylebender” is taking some time to hang out on the sidelines before he makes his next fight move but will watch tomorrow’s encounter like the rest of the MMA world.

“I like this fight because they’re both very unorthodox in their approach, their fighting style,” Adesanya said. “The way Pereira leg kicks, the way Jiri likes to own the space and throw combos. Even like his potshots, the way he moves. His movement is crazy. Like it’s just very unorthodox.

“I’m going with Jiri. No [it doesn’t go the distance]. Five rounds, I don’t think so. Not with this one. Not at light heavyweight. It doesn’t go the distance.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Askar Askarov (14-1-1) vs. Alan Gomes (15-4-1); ACA 169, Nov. 24

FINAL THOUGHTS

Very curious to see how Adesanya would react to Pereira claiming light heavyweight gold. Quite the potential storyline is ready and waiting if that happens. Tomorrow should be fun, gang...

Happy Friday! Have a good one. Thanks for reading!

