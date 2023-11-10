UFC 295 weigh-in video

At the UFC 295 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in New York City. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.

In the main event, former light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their light heavyweight title fight. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich are limited to 265 pounds for their interim heavyweight title fight.

The UFC 295 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET.

The UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 5 p.m. ET.

Check out the UFC 295 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204)

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6)

Mackenzie Dern (115.6) vs. Jessica Andrade (116)

Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156)

Pat Sabatini (145.8) vs. Diego Lopes (145.4)

Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)

Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158* missed weight)

Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (154.6)

John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138) — 138-pound catchweight

Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147* missed weight)