Paul Felder officially back in UFC anti-doping program for ‘just in case’ return from retirement

Paul Felder has taken the next step in a potential return from retirement.

The veteran lightweight and current UFC color commentator officially re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping program, which is required for all athletes fighting for the promotion. Online records revealed Felder submitted his first test in October with a single sample collected.

Per the UFC’s anti-doping program rules, Felder will need to undergo six months of drug testing before he’s allowed to compete again. Based on his return to the testing pool, Felder would likely be cleared to fight sometime in April 2024.

Felder previously announced that he was rejoining the UFC’s anti-doping program but still hadn’t decided if he would actually compete again or not. He began training on a more regular basis, but Felder hasn’t booked a fight just yet.

“I did it just in case [I do end up fighting again],” Felder said back in September. “I’m getting old, and there might be some old dudes out there that might want to dust it up in six months. Other than that, I have no idea. I’m enjoying training.”

Felder retired back in 2021 after dropping back-to-back split decisions to Dan Hooker and Rafael dos Anjos. While he earned Fight of the Night bonuses for both matchups, Felder ultimately decided to call it a career and turn his attention to his broadcast duties at the UFC, as well as acting in series like HBO’s Hacks.

Now that he’s back in the UFC’s anti-doping program, Felder has started to clear the way to fight again once he undergoes six months of testing.