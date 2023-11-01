Derrick Lewis offers hilarious response when addressing recent arrest on reckless driving charges

Derrick Lewis doesn’t seem to be sweating his recent arrest on reckless driving charges after he allegedly got busted for driving 136 MPH in a 50 MPH zone in Houston.

Just days away from his main event fight with Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo, the 38-year-old heavyweight addressed the news that he was pulled over and detailed on Oct. 25 while driving a Lamborghini in his hometown of Houston. He was later released on $100 personal recognizance bond with his next court date set on Dec. 27.

While Lewis has attorneys on the case, it turns out he might be going with the tried and true Shaggy defense when it comes time to face the charges.

“Nah, I don’t even think that was me,” Lewis responded when asked about the arrest during UFC Sao Paulo media day (courtesy of Canal Encarada). “That guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don’t got no hair. That ain’t me.”

Funny enough, the arrest record from the traffic stop where Lewis was detained lists him having black hair — he’s actually bald — and his height and weight is listed as 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. By that measure, Lewis might be cutting down to light heavyweight.

Jokes aside, Lewis was stopped after he allegedly sped past law enforcement officers while weaving in and out of traffic in speeds nearly three times the legal limit on that stretch of road.

The reckless driving charge is a misdemeanor, and if convicted, Lewis could face up to 30 days in jail or up to a $200 fine.