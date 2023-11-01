 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC set for return to China in December

By Guilherme Cruz
UFC 292: Zhang v Lemos
Zhang Weili headlined the last UFC event in China
The UFC finally returns to Shanghai for an event on Dec. 9. The promotion made the card official on Wednesday after its plans were reported for months.

The UFC has yet to announce the fighters that will headline the show, its first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion’s previous trip to China was in 2019 for a Fight Night show headlined by then-strawweight champion Jessica Andrade vs. Zhang Weili in Shenzhen. The Chinese talent captured the title by knockout in just 42 seconds.

The UFC’s sole trip to Shanghai took place in November 2017, when Michael Bisping replaced Anderson Silva on late notice and lost to Kelvin Gastelum in what would be the final bout of his career.

