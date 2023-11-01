Kaynan Kruschewsky replaces Esteban Ribovics, will face Elvis Brener at UFC Sao Paulo

Elves Brener has a new opponent for UFC Sao Paulo this Saturday in Brazil with Kaynan Kruschewsky replacing Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics in the preliminary portion of the show.
Octagon Update first reported the change.
UFC Sao Paulo will be headlined by Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis, airing live on ESPN+.
Former Jungle Fight lightweight champion Kruschewsky (15-1, 1 no contest) steps in on four days’ notice to compete on a 165-pound catchweight after making short work of Dylan Mantello at Dana White’s Contender Series in September, choking him out in just under three minutes.
Brener (15-3), a teammate of Charles Oliveira at Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Sao Paulo, won back-to-back fights under the UFC banner in 2023, earning a split decision against Zubaira Tukhugov in February and rallying to knock out Guram Kutateladze for a bonus-winning comeback victory this past July.
Check the updated UFC Sao Paulo lineup below.
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
Elizeu dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese
Get the latest gear
- 2023 Panini Prizm UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Panini Select UFC Factory Sealed Retail Blaster Box
- Islam Makhachev Walkout Jersey
- UFC Fanatics Single Glove Display Case
- 2022 Panini Donruss Optic Retail Blaster Box
- 2023 Donruss UFC Retail Blaster Box
- Miesha Tate UFC Authentic Plaque
- Brock Lesnar WWE Home Sweet Home Collage
Loading comments...