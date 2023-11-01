Kaynan Kruschewsky replaces Esteban Ribovics, will face Elvis Brener at UFC Sao Paulo

Elves Brener has a new opponent for UFC Sao Paulo this Saturday in Brazil with Kaynan Kruschewsky replacing Argentina’s Esteban Ribovics in the preliminary portion of the show.

Octagon Update first reported the change.

UFC Sao Paulo will be headlined by Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis, airing live on ESPN+.

Former Jungle Fight lightweight champion Kruschewsky (15-1, 1 no contest) steps in on four days’ notice to compete on a 165-pound catchweight after making short work of Dylan Mantello at Dana White’s Contender Series in September, choking him out in just under three minutes.

Brener (15-3), a teammate of Charles Oliveira at Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Sao Paulo, won back-to-back fights under the UFC banner in 2023, earning a split decision against Zubaira Tukhugov in February and rallying to knock out Guram Kutateladze for a bonus-winning comeback victory this past July.

Check the updated UFC Sao Paulo lineup below.

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Elizeu dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese