The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Rico Verhoeven, Eric Nicksick, and Marquel Martin

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

1:30 p.m.: GLORY heavyweight champ Rico Verhoeven joins the show to talk about his title fight on Saturday.

2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou manager Marquel Martin reflects on Ngannou’s fight against Tyson Fury and what’s next for the team.

2:30 p.m.: Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick recaps his experience cornering Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

3 p.m.: Chael Sonnen rejoins the show to talk all things MMA.

3:45 p.m.: Parlay Boys bring best bets for UFC Sao Paulo and more.

