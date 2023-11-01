 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Rico Verhoeven, Eric Nicksick, and Marquel Martin

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

1:30 p.m.: GLORY heavyweight champ Rico Verhoeven joins the show to talk about his title fight on Saturday.

2 p.m.: Francis Ngannou manager Marquel Martin reflects on Ngannou’s fight against Tyson Fury and what’s next for the team.

2:30 p.m.: Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick recaps his experience cornering Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

3 p.m.: Chael Sonnen rejoins the show to talk all things MMA.

3:45 p.m.: Parlay Boys bring best bets for UFC Sao Paulo and more.

