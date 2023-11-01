No Bets Barred: Does Jailton Almeida keep rolling against Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo?

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC Sao Paulo and the main event matchup between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a discussion Francis Ngannou’s surprise performance against Tyson Fury before diving into the betting breakdowns this week.

Topics discussed include whether Lewis has a chance at pulling off the upset, or if Almeida is simply too good, whether Nicolas Dalby can remain “The Brazilian Slayer,” just what should we expect from the Bonfim brothers, and just what are the chances of pulling off one big Brazilian parlay?

Tune in for episode 67 of No Bets Barred.

