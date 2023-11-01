Morning Report: Ian Garry claims Leon Edwards’ ‘insecurities’ booted him from Team Renegade, gym responds

Ian Machado Garry has lost one of his best spots for cross-training.

The UFC welterweight division has always been jam-packed with intriguing contenders but in 2023, the crop has surprisingly gotten very familiar with each other in the gym rather than the octagon. As someone who spends most of his training time at the popular Florida-based gym Kill Cliff FC, Garry’s upcoming opponent at UFC 296 Vicente Luque will be a familiar face. Over in England, “The Future” has grown accustomed to working with the current champion Leon Edwards.

That’s recently changed for the 25-year-old Garry, however. The undefeated rising Irish star has revealed that he was kicked out of Team Renegade, where he’s trained with “Rocky.”

“Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there,” Garry told The Independent. “Because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand.

“I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. His coach said the words: ‘Ian is a threat, I cannot have Leon having any doubts or insecurities.’

“That makes me think someone is weak-minded and can’t have another contender training on the mat. That’s why gym conflict is annoying,” he continued. “For me, why not have that other elite guy on the mat? Why not train with him? Why not have him push you? Why not learn and grow from each other?”

Garry’s last fight ended with the biggest win of his 13-fight career as he dominated veteran competitor and record-holder for most 170-pound fights in UFC welterweight history, Neil Magny, en route to a unanimous decision at UFC 292 in August. After seeing Garry’s comments on the matter, Team Renegade released the following response, attempting to give some clarity.

“Sometimes the coaches allow fighters to come in from the outside, but this is very much a privilege and not the norm,” Team Renegade wrote in a statement to The Independent. “If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade. This has nothing to do with one specific fighter or a specific coach.”

In the official UFC rankings, Garry has some work to do as the No. 10 ranked fighter before sniffing an eventual title shot. 2023 is winding down and Edwards is set to return with a defense against Colby Covington at the UFC’s last event of the year, UFC 296 on Dec. 16 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, other notable top contenders like Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov wait in the wings ahead of the risers like Garry. Therefore, it makes the whole gym drama all the more frustrating at this moment in time.

“It’s very irritating, because I’m a young fighter who wants to be the best in the world, who wants to train with the best in the world, and Renegade is the best gym in the UK,” Garry said. “I went there to learn from the guys around Birmingham and who have essentially proven that it’s the best gym in the UK; I didn’t go there to train with Leon, I went there to train with that gym because they’re amazing.”

TOP STORIES

Trouble. Derrick Lewis arrested, charged with reckless driving after allegedly doing 136 mph in Lamborghini

Delay. Report: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk pushed to February after Francis Ngannou near-upset

Prediction. Dan Hardy: Dana White ‘going to do everything he can to stop’ UFC fighters from following in Francis Ngannou’s footsteps

Critique. Matt Brown erupts on ‘overrated’ Tyson Fury, proclaims Francis Ngannou ‘exposed’ heavyweight division in boxing: ‘They suck’

Assessment. Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Robbery Review

Hit. Injury knocks David Onama, Lucas Alexander off UFC Sao Paulo

Boxing. Eddie Hearn calls for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua next, predicts Ngannou doesn’t last 6 rounds

Onward. Charles Oliveira doesn’t ‘give a damn what people say’ about UFC 294 withdrawal

Fun. MMA world celebrates Halloween: Alex Pereira scares wife – without costume

VIDEO STEW

Sound & Pound.

Why not to mess with Almeida.

Ultimate 30: Aldo.

Free fight.

Bellator’s bloodiest.

Poatan’s pranks.

Colby joins Nelk.

Fancy step-over armbar.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones as the only MMA fight that makes any sense.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

My birthday twin.

＼HAPPY BIRTHDAY／



Happy birthday Kai Asakura@kai_1031_



Oct. 31st ✨ Congratulations㊗️ pic.twitter.com/5MMznrwSEM — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) October 31, 2023

The bag.

The Lineal Combat Sports Heavyweight Champion of the World aka BMFOTP pic.twitter.com/fZsEeKKHVS — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 31, 2023

2023.

That’s my son’s Joshua friend Knox custom for Halloween @SugaSeanMMA

pic.twitter.com/GcB4KfJpWL — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 31, 2023

Boxing vs. MMA.

Boxers are insecure around real alphas. It’s okay. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 31, 2023

Soon.

Excellent.

Joe Rogan's slow realization that Elon might not know everything about fighting. pic.twitter.com/fnWEKnsc9g — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) October 31, 2023

Festive.

“The Tales of Naruto UzumakI”- Jiraiya Happy Holloween from the Holloways #halloween #naruto pic.twitter.com/g0o4BiAwGY — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 31, 2023

Focus.

International affairs.

China, we're officially on the way!



See you at #UFCShanghai on December 9th! pic.twitter.com/8iHufsrtEi — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rongzhu (24-5) vs. Shin Haraguchi (7-0); UFC Shanghai, Dec. 9

Li Kai Wen (12-5) vs. Yi Zha (24-4); UFC Shanghai, Dec. 9

Xiao Long (26-7) vs. Chang Ho Lee (9-1); UFC Shanghai, Dec. 9

Rei Tsuruya (8-0) vs. Jiniushiyue (13-2); UFC Shanghai, Dec. 9

Sayako Fujita (7-2) vs. Mei Yamaguchi (21-15-1); Pancrase 340, Dec. 24

Zenny Huang (7-5) vs. Satomi “Sarami” Takano (17-14); Pancrase 340, Dec. 24

FINAL THOUGHTS

Just from what we know, I’m not sure there’s a way to necessarily make Edwards or the team look “good” in the situation. Very interesting development though and surely there’s more to the overall story.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Jailton Almeida

Derrick Lewis vote view results 59% Jailton Almeida (98 votes)

40% Derrick Lewis (66 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.