Michel Pereira faces late-notice replacement Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 81

Michel Pereira still has a tough task ahead of him this weekend.

The UFC announced Monday that Pereira (28-11, 2 NC) is set to fight Andre Petroski (10-1) in a middleweight bout this Saturday at UFC Vegas 81. Pereira was originally scheduled to fight Marc-Andre Barriault, but Barriault wrote on social media that he was forced to withdraw from the bout “for a medical reason.”

Petroski broke the news that he would be stepping in for Barriault via Instagram.

Pereira moves up to 185 pounds after missing weight by three pounds for a welterweight fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson that was to take place at UFC 291 this past July. Thompson declined to proceed with the bout leading to both fighters being re-booked (Thompson now fights Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296 in December.)

Known for his flashy striking style, Pereira had put together an impressive win streak at 170 pounds, with five straight wins including a split decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio in May 2022.

Petroski steps in on short notice less than two months after earning a split nod against veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 292. The Ultimate Fighter 29 contestant is 5-0 since joining the UFC.

The promotion also announced that newcomer Ravena Oliveira (7-1-1) is stepping in as a replacement for Darya Zheleznyakova to fight Tainara Lisboa (6-2) on Saturday’s card. Eurosport was first to report the new matchup.