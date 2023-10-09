Bellator 300 medical suspensions: Seven fighters potentially out 180 days

Seven fighters received potentially lengthy medical suspensions in the aftermath of Bellator 300, including former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, according to information released Monday by the California State Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.

Macfarlane suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to her longtime friend and training partner, Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, in one of the three championship bouts on Bellator 300’s main card. Macfarlane sustained a leg injury in the bout and is now suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician for the possible damage to her left knee and leg.

In addition to Macfarlane, six other fighters received similar 180-day medical suspensions for potential injuries sustained during the event: Jesse Roberts (left knee and left jaw), Davion Franklin (left knee), Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (right knee), Herman Terrado (rib), Romero Cotton (right orbital), and Miguel Peimbert (right foot, left hand, right ankle). All six fighters are eligible to return to action earlier if cleared by a physician.

Bellator 300 took place Oct. 7 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Brent Primus in the night’s main event, which aired live on Showtime.

A complete list of Bellator 300’s medical suspensions can be seen below.