Bellator 300 medical suspensions: Seven fighters potentially out 180 days

Seven fighters received potentially lengthy medical suspensions in the aftermath of Bellator 300, including former flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, according to information released Monday by the California State Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.
Macfarlane suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to her longtime friend and training partner, Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, in one of the three championship bouts on Bellator 300’s main card. Macfarlane sustained a leg injury in the bout and is now suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician for the possible damage to her left knee and leg.
In addition to Macfarlane, six other fighters received similar 180-day medical suspensions for potential injuries sustained during the event: Jesse Roberts (left knee and left jaw), Davion Franklin (left knee), Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (right knee), Herman Terrado (rib), Romero Cotton (right orbital), and Miguel Peimbert (right foot, left hand, right ankle). All six fighters are eligible to return to action earlier if cleared by a physician.
Bellator 300 took place Oct. 7 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Brent Primus in the night’s main event, which aired live on Showtime.
A complete list of Bellator 300’s medical suspensions can be seen below.
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left knee; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for TKO (no exception)
- Jesse Roberts: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left knee and left jaw swelling
- Davion Franklin: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left knee
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right knee
- Herman Terrado: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible rib fracture
- Romero Cotton: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right orbital; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Miguel Peimbert: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot, left hand, right ankle; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Brent Primus: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration to bridge of nose
- Alberto Garcia: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for right eye laceration
- Maciej Rozanski: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration to left forehead
- Bryce Meredith: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for left eyebrow laceration
- Cat Zingano: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO
- Sara McMann: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO
- Spencer Smith: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
- Usman Nurmagomedov: 7-day mandatory rest
- Cris Cyborg: 7-day mandatory rest
- Liz Carmouche: 7-day mandatory rest
- Bobby Seronio III: 7-day mandatory rest
- Leah McCourt: 7-day mandatory rest
- Sergio Cossio: 7-day mandatory rest
- Kai Kamaka III: 7-day mandatory rest
- Henry Corrales: 7-day mandatory rest
- Slim Trabelsi: 7-day mandatory rest
- Mukhamed Berkhamov: 7-day mandatory rest
- Grant Neal: 7-day mandatory rest
- Jena Bishop: 7-day mandatory rest
- Ilara Joanne: 7-day mandatory rest
- Josh Hokit: 7-day mandatory rest
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko: 7-day mandatory rest
- Justin Montalvo: 7-day mandatory rest
- Jackie Cataline: 7-day mandatory rest
- Lorrany Santos: 7-day mandatory rest
