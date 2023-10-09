Derrick Lewis now faces Jailton Almeida in new UFC Sao Paulo main event

Jailton Almeida has a new opponent for the main event of UFC Sao Paulo on Nov. 4.

Two-time heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis has agreed to replace Curtis Blaydes in a five-round clash with Almeida in Brazil, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting following a report by Ag. Fight.

It’s still unclear why Blaydes withdrew from the bout.

The UFC Fight Night event, the first in the city since 2019, takes place at Ibirapuera Gymnasium.

Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) enters the cage coming off a 33-second knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in July, getting back to the winning column following defeats to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Serghei Spivac.

Almeida (19-2), 5-0 in the company with a 100 percent finish rate, looks for his fourth heavyweight victory in the UFC. “Malhadinho” recently headlined UFC Charlotte in May, forcing Jairzinho Rozenstruik to tap in under four minutes with a rear-naked choke.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.