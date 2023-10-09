Bellator 300 fight night weights: Four fighters gain more than 20 pounds

Multiple fighters had dramatic weight gains for Bellator 300, including Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche and lightweight title challenger Brent Primus, both of whom led the card with 17-percent gains in body weight between weigh-ins and fight night.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on Monday released the event’s fight night weight report to MMA Fighting, which tracks the gains athletes make prior to stepping in the cage.

Carmouche weighed in at 146 pounds on fight night after initially stepping on the scale at 124.8 pounds for her 125-pound flyweight title defense against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, which she won via fifth-round TKO. Carmouche was one of four fighters who gained more than 20 pounds between weigh-ins and fight night for the Oct. 7 card, the biggest of whom was Primus, who shot from 154.8 pounds at weigh-ins to 180.6 pounds for his lightweight title challenge against Usman Nurmagomedov, a staggering sum of 25.8 pounds. Henry Corrales (146.0 pounds to 171.4) and Sergio Cossio (156 pounds to 176) also slotted among that group.

CSAC officials are expected to issue local weight suspensions and recommendations for Bellator 300’s athletes in the coming days after consulting with medical professionals.

In regards to the other championship competitors, Nurmagomedov shot from 154.8 pounds to 173.2 (a gain of 18.4 pounds), Cris Cyborg went from 144.6 pounds to 163.4 (18.8-pound gain), Cat Zingano went from 144.6 pounds to 146.4 (1.8-pound gain), and Ilima-Lei MacFarlane went from 126.6 pounds to 140.4 (13.8-pound gain).

Bellator 300 took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

The complete list of Bellator 300’s fight night weights can be seen below.