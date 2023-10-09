Nate Diaz calls for New Year’s Eve rematch with Jake Paul, future trilogy in MMA

Nate Diaz has unfinished business with Jake Paul.

When the two met in a boxing bout this past August, it was Paul who left the ring with a unanimous decision win over the former UFC star. In the lead-up to the fight, Paul proposed that Diaz meet him in an MMA fight following their boxing match, a suggestion that Diaz shrugged off at the time.

On Monday, Diaz responded to a recent Paul interview on the Full Send Podcast in which Paul accused Diaz of “ducking him” because Diaz has too much to lose in an MMA contest. Diaz wrote on social media, “You’re full of s***, I didn’t ask for s***” before making his own proposal that they rematch in boxing on New Year’s Eve and then have their third fight be under MMA rules.

“I’ll fight you tomorrow in MMA, the problem is you suck and I don’t work for [the PFL] dumbass, you do,” Diaz wrote. “Rematch is in boxing, trilogy is in MMA, you need time to train anyway, you suck.”

Paul improved to 7-1 with his win over Diaz and bounced back from a split decision loss to rival Tommy Fury. The influencer-turned-fighter holds boxing wins over several MMA luminaries including Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Diaz fell short in his boxing debut, but would presumably be favored should he and Paul ever meet in an MMA contest. The 38-year-old went 16-11 during a 15-year run with the UFC and once challenged for the promotion’s lightweight title.