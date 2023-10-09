KSI boasts ‘world’s most expensive mouthguard’ ahead of Tommy Fury fight

KSI isn’t wasting any opportunity to flex on Tommy Fury.

The influencer boxer announced Monday that he plans to wear what he claims is “the world’s most expensive mouthguard” for his main event fight with Fury this Saturday in Manchester, England. According to manufacturer SAFEJAWZ, the mouthguard is valued at over £41,000 (approx. $50,000).

See a close-up and more images of the boxing equipment below.

SAFEJAWS also shared a video of the mouthguard, which prominently features the logo of KSI’s PRIME energy drink brand.

According to the manufacturer, “16 individual experts” were involved in the creation of the custom gear and it features “108 individual high clarity GVS diamonds” and a “24 carat gold” gilding.

None of that glitz and glamor will matter Saturday if KSI can’t get past the undefeated Fury. Both men are coming off of memorable results, with KSI having seen a thunderous knockout of Joe Fournier overturned to a no-contest when replays showed he caught Fournier with an illegal elbow, and Fury having scored a split decision win over longtime rival Jake Paul.