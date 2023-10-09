Paulo Costa claims he had surgery five weeks before UFC 294 fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa will fight Khamzar Chimaev at UFC 294 despite having surgery five weeks before the event, he announced on social media.

“Borrachinha” is slated to battle Chimaev in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, and said it will happen just weeks removed from a procedure done on his right elbow.

Costa did not specify the injury that forced him to go under the knife.

“How strong are you? You never really know until you get tested by fire of life,” Costa wrote. “I did surgery three weeks ago, 10 [stitches] size. But I know how tough I’m and continues improving and overcoming myself. It doesn’t stop me, still doing my things, sparring and everything. I’m so [blessed], God gives me exceptional condition, and surrounded my by great people.”

Costa (14-2) re-enters the octagon looking to insert himself in the title conversation after winning a decision over Luke Rockhold in his most recent bout, rebounding from losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. His UFC run includes wins over Yoel Romero, Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall.

Chimaev (12-0) is moving up full-time to middleweight after scoring big wins at welterweight, topped by a decision against perennial contender Gilbert Burns and a first-round finish over Kevin Holland.

UFC 294 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and feature a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the lightweight throne.