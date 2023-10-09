The MMA Hour with Bobby Green, Cris Cyborg, Drew Dober, Joe Pyfer, and Leah McCourt

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with UFC Vegas 80, Bellator 300 and more.

1:45 p.m.: Leah McCourt joins us to talk about her big win at Bellator 300 and upcoming title shot against Cris Cyborg.

2:10 p.m.: Lightweight Drew Dober discusses his win over Rick Glenn at UFC Vegas 80.

2:35 p.m.: Joe Pyfer breaks down his win over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80.

3 p.m.: UFC Vegas 80 headliner Bobby Green talks about his highlight-reel win over Grant Dawson.

3:30 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg recaps her title defense against Cat Zingano and upcoming fight with McCourt.

4 p.m.: GC looks backs at his picks from this past weekend.

