On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 80

Bobby Green shocked Grant Dawson with a quick and emphatic knockout in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 80. Now, he’s added his name to an already compelling list of contenders in the sport’s best division.

After arguably the biggest win of Green’s career, where does he go next?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee react to Green’s stunning finish of Dawson for a massive betting upset at UFC Vegas 80, and they discuss who “King” could face next.

Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Joe Pyfer after his submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan in the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley following his lopsided decision win against Alex Morono in the welterweight featured bout, along with fellow main card winners, Drew Dober, Bill Algeo, and more.

