Abus Magomedov steps in to face Caio Borralho at UFC Sao Paulo

Caio Borralho has a new opponent for UFC Sao Paulo.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting a new matchup for Borralho after the withdrawal of Nursulton Ruziboev for undisclosed reasons. Stepping in for Ruziboev is Abus Magomedov.

UFC Sao Paulo takes place Nov. 4 at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. The event is expected to air on ESPN+. Borralho vs. Magomedov is expected to serve on the event’s main card.

Magomedov hopes to bounce back after a knockout loss to now-champ Sean Strickand in July. It was his first octagon setback after a highlight-reel knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus in September 2022 at UFC Paris. His overall record stands at 25-5-1.

Contender Series alum Borralho is on a tear in the middleweight division with four straight wins in the octagon. In his most recent appearance, he submitted Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 72 to improve his pro record to 14-1.

UFC Sao Paulo is headlined by a heavyweight fight between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida.