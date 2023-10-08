UFC Vegas 80 and Bellator 300 post-fight show: Did Bobby Green’s knockout give UFC weekend win?

Bobby Green knocked out Grant Dawson in just over 30 seconds at the UFC APEX on Saturday, which may have overshadowed a historic night for Bellator that featured three world championship bouts.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and José Youngs react to UFC Vegas 80 and Bellator 300, and discuss which promotion won the weekend. Additionally, they discuss Green’s massive finish of Grant Dawson to pull off the big upset, where “King” goes from here, Joe Pyfer’s future at 185, and more.

Also, the panel talks Usman Nurmagomedov’s complete dominance of Brent Primus to retain the Bellator lightweight title in the main event, Cris Cyborg’s destruction of Cat Zingano and Leah McCourt appearing to be next in line for the featherweight title, the lackluster flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, and more.

