UFC 294 main card announced, Ikram Aliskerov gets new opponent

The full UFC 294 main card is now confirmed, with Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in a headlining rematch.

Makhachev defeated Oliveira in lopsided fashion in their first encounter, and now they’ll meet again almost exactly one year later. Oliveira earned the rematch after he dispatched Beneil Dariush in impressive fashion, and he’ll attempt to reclaim the 155-pound title when he faces Makhachev on Oct. 21.

The co-main event features Khamzat Chimaev in his return to middleweight as he faces off with one-time UFC title challenger Paulo Costa. Ever since he arrived in the UFC, Chimaev emerged as a favorite to eventually win UFC gold, and this fight might give him the best chance to earn that opportunity.

One change made on the card involves rising middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov receiving a new opponent after Nassourdine Imavov was forced out of their fight due to undisclosed reasons. Aliskerov will now take on Warlley Alves in another main card bout at UFC 294.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev returns to action for the first time since a split draw cost him the chance at becoming light heavyweight champion when he battled it out with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. In an attempt to get back into title contention, Ankalaev will have to beat Johnny Walker, who enters the fight after winning his past three, including a victory against Anthony Smith in May.

Rounding out the main card and opening the UFC 294 pay-per-view will be Said Nurmagomedov clashing with Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight bout.

The UFC 294 main card will start at a special time at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view from Abu Dhabi.