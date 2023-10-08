 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellator 300 salaries: Cris Cyborg cashes $300,000 purse for Cat Zingano title defense

By Shaun Al-Shatti
Esther Lin

Cris Cyborg was the highest disclosed earner for Bellator’s tricentennial event.

Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion, cashed a flat $300,000 fight purse with no win bonus for her successful title defense over Cat Zingano in Bellator 300’s co-main event, which took place Saturday at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Cyborg crushed Zingano with an effortless first-round TKO stoppage to record her fifth defense of the Bellator women’s featherweight title.

Zingano earned $150,000 in the losing effort. Like Cyborg, Zingano was also on a flat fee and would not have earned a win bonus with a victorious performance.

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report to MMA Fighting in the aftermath of Bellator 300.

In total, Cyborg headlined a list of seven fighters to earn six-figure paydays, joining Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov ($150,000), Brent Primus ($150,000), Cat Zingano ($150,000), Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche ($150,000), Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ($150,000), and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($100,000).

All six fighters in the championship bouts earned flat fees rather than show/win splits.

Notably, Macfarlane forfeited 20 percent of her purse for missing weight.

A complete list of the Bellator 300 salaries can be seen below.

As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes and other forms of income are not publicly disclosed.

