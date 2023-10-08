Bellator 300 salaries: Cris Cyborg cashes $300,000 purse for Cat Zingano title defense

Cris Cyborg was the highest disclosed earner for Bellator’s tricentennial event.
Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champion, cashed a flat $300,000 fight purse with no win bonus for her successful title defense over Cat Zingano in Bellator 300’s co-main event, which took place Saturday at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Cyborg crushed Zingano with an effortless first-round TKO stoppage to record her fifth defense of the Bellator women’s featherweight title.
Zingano earned $150,000 in the losing effort. Like Cyborg, Zingano was also on a flat fee and would not have earned a win bonus with a victorious performance.
The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report to MMA Fighting in the aftermath of Bellator 300.
In total, Cyborg headlined a list of seven fighters to earn six-figure paydays, joining Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov ($150,000), Brent Primus ($150,000), Cat Zingano ($150,000), Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche ($150,000), Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ($150,000), and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($100,000).
All six fighters in the championship bouts earned flat fees rather than show/win splits.
Notably, Macfarlane forfeited 20 percent of her purse for missing weight.
A complete list of the Bellator 300 salaries can be seen below.
As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes and other forms of income are not publicly disclosed.
- Usman Nurmagomedov ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Brent Primus ($150,000)
- Cris Cyborg ($300,000 + no win bonus = $300,000) def. Cat Zingano ($150,000)
- Liz Carmouche ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ($150,000)
- Bobby Seronio III ($4,000 + $4,000 = $8,000) vs. Alberto Garcia ($2,000)
- Leah McCourt ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Sara McMann ($30,000)
- Sergio Cossio ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) vs. Jesse Roberts ($12,000)
- Kai Kamaka III ($38,000 + $38,000 = $76,000) def. Henry Corrales ($50,000)
- Slim Trabelsi ($60,000 + no win bonus = $60,000) def. Davion Franklin ($75,000)
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Maciej Rozanski ($23,000)
- Mukhamed Berkhamov ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) vs. Herman Terrado ($22,000)
- Grant Neal ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Romero Cotton ($50,000)
- Jena Bishop ($28,000 + $28,000 = $56,000) def. Ilara Joanne ($23,000)
- Josh Hokit ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Spencer Smith ($5,000)
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko ($13,000 + $13,000 = $26,000) def. Justin Montalvo ($10,000)
- Bryce Meredith ($7,500 + no win bonus = $7,500) def. Miguel Peimbert ($4,000)
- Jackie Cataline ($5,000 + $5,000 = $10,000) def. Lorrany Santos ($35,000)
