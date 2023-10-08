 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: UFC veteran Karlos Vemola scores stunning 7-second knockout at Oktagon 47

By Damon Martin
UFC veteran Karlos Vemola scored a stunning seven-second knockout over Pavol Langer to cap off the Oktagon 47 event in Slovakia.

The fight was over almost before it started with Vemola touching gloves with his opponent and then charging forward with rapid-fire punches. A right hand clipped Langer but it was the left hook behind it that sent the local favorite crashing to the canvas in a heap.

From there, Vemola blitzed him with several more punches and hammer fists but the fight was essentially already over as the referee rushed in to stop the action before any more damage was dished out.

It was quite a performance as Vemola wrapped up what is now the second fastest finish during his career. In his second professional fight, Vemola actually scored a five-second knockout.

The win cements Vemola as the undisputed light heavyweight champion in Oktagon while building his record to 36-7 overall including an 11-2 mark under the Oktagon banner.

