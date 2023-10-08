Video: Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury break walls, floors, and everything else in new fight trailer

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury both possess a lot of power, and that’s rather evident in a new promo to hype their upcoming fight on Oct. 28.

With tickets now on sale (and prices that range from as low as $26 to as high as $933), a new trailer for the fight billed as The Battle of the Baddest debuted. In it, both Ngannou and Fury break a few things to prepare for one another.

From medicine balls flying through brick walls to sledgehammers crumbling floors, Ngannou and Fury display the kind of strength they’ll hope to show when they finally clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight serves as Ngannou’s professional boxing debut after a successful MMA career that included his reign as UFC heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Fury maintains his position as the top heavyweight across all of boxing, with a flawless record that includes 33 wins and 24 knockouts.

Ngannou seeks to pull off one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history when he faces Fury, who has already booked his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk in late 2023 or early 2024.