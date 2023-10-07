Bellator 300 live blog: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus

This is the Bellator 300 live blog for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus, the lightweight title headliner for Saturday’s fight card at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The fight serves as the semifinals of the Bellator lightweight grand prix. Nurmagomedov, 25, will defend the title he claimed this past November in a fight against Patricio Pitbull and then defended against Benson Henderson in the tournament’s quarterfinals in March.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, is unbeaten in 17 pro fights.

Attempting to hand him his first loss is former champ Primus, who outpointed Mansour Barnaoui to advance to the semifinals. Since losing the lightweight title to now-former Bellator champ Michael Chandler, Primus has gone 4-2 in the Bellator cage, with a notable win over Henderson marking his recent record. The 38-year-old Primus stands at 12-3 as a professional.

Check out the Bellator 300 live blog below.