Bellator 300 live blog: Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano

This is the Bellator 300 live blog for Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano, the featherweight championship co-main event on Saturday in San Diego, Calif.

Cyborg is MMA Fighting’s No. 4 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. One of the most decorated women to ever lace up a pair of four-ounce gloves, Cyborg has captured featherweight titles for nearly every major promotion of the past two decades, holding gold for the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, and Invicta FC. At age 38, she enters this contest seeking the fifth consecutive defense of her Bellator women’s featherweight title. Cyborg is undefeated in the Bellator cage since signing with the promotion in 2020.

Zingano has long targeted a matchup against the feared Brazilian. A fellow MMA veteran who holds wins over Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, and Raquel Pennington over the course of her 15-year career, Zingano steps into her first Bellator title bout after picking up victories in her first four appearances under the promotion’s umbrella. An upset win on Saturday would easily be one of the biggest of her career, if not the biggest.

Check out the Bellator 300 co-main event live blog below.