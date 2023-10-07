 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 80 bonuses: Bobby Green’s amazing knockout leads 4-pack of finishes

By Alexander K. Lee
Bobby Green ended UFC Vegas 80 with a bang and a well-deserved bonus.

“King” needed just 33 seconds to defeat Grant Dawson by knockout in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 80 main event, a win that snapped Dawson’s nine-fight unbeaten streak. At the evening’s post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Green was one of the recipients of a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his work.

Excluding a no-contest against Jared Gordon this past April, this is the third straight fight that has ended with a bonus for Green. He earned a performance bonus for a third-round submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 291, and he and Drew Dober both earned an extra $50,000 for a Fight of the Night effort that Dober won via knockout last December.

Dober was also in action Saturday and he will also be cashing a bonus check. The lightweight slugger rebounded from a loss to Matt Frevola with a first-round TKO of Ricky Glenn that now puts him at the top of the list of most knockout victories (9) in the UFC at 155 pounds, breaking a tie with Dustin Poirier. This is the seventh Fight Night bonus for Dober in his 10-year run with the promotion.

Two other performance bonuses were awarded to co-main event winner Joe Pyfer and Nate Maness.

Pyfer bullied Abdul Razak Alhassan before putting him to sleep with an arm-triangle choke, while Maness scored the first knockout of the night, a first-round ground-and-pound finish of Mateus Mendonca on the preliminary card.

