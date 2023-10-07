Bellator 300 video: Leah McCourt destroys Sara McMann in first round with nasty ground and pound

Leah McCourt bounced back in a big way against a one-time UFC world title challenger.

McCourt faced Sara McMann in a featherweight preliminary bout at Bellator 300 in San Diego. After a competitive first four minutes, McCourt was able to get through the guard of McMann, get on top, and land a vicious barrage of ground strikes before Jason Herzog stepped in with 30 seconds left in the first round.

Check out video of the finishing sequence.

Leah McCourt stops Sara McMann in the first round #Bellator300



(via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/qzpJytcHHd — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 8, 2023

McCourt entered the fight with just one win over her previous three outings, including a unanimous decision loss to Cat Zingano in her most recent bout at Bellator 293 in March. The 31-year-old is 7-2 throughout her promotional run, which includes four stoppages.

McMann made her second Bellator appearance after parting ways with the UFC. The 43-year-old was victorious in her promotional debut when she earned a unanimous decision win over Arlene Blencowe at April’s Bellator 294 event.