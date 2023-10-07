 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Super OG’: Pros react to Bobby Green’s stunning knockout of Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80

By Shaun Al-Shatti
UFC 291: Ferguson v Green Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bobby Green continues to age like a fine wine.

At age 37, Green authored one of the best wins of his MMA career on Saturday night in Las Vegas, knocking out up-and-coming lightweight contender Grant Dawson in just 33 seconds in the stunning main event of UFC Vegas 80. Green’s performance not only put him on a two-fight win streak following his stoppage of Tony Ferguson this past July, it’ll also likely rocket him into the UFC lightweight rankings once Monday rolls around.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Green’s thunderous upset, including commentary from former UFC champs Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, Jamahal Hill, and more.

