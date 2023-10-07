‘Super OG’: Pros react to Bobby Green’s stunning knockout of Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 80

Bobby Green continues to age like a fine wine.

At age 37, Green authored one of the best wins of his MMA career on Saturday night in Las Vegas, knocking out up-and-coming lightweight contender Grant Dawson in just 33 seconds in the stunning main event of UFC Vegas 80. Green’s performance not only put him on a two-fight win streak following his stoppage of Tony Ferguson this past July, it’ll also likely rocket him into the UFC lightweight rankings once Monday rolls around.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Green’s thunderous upset, including commentary from former UFC champs Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling, Jamahal Hill, and more.

Broooo!!!! WTF?! Wow! Crazy impressive timing with that shot! Right on the money! #UFCVegas80 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023

Return of the Disrespected Bobby Green mythical fighter — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 8, 2023

Dangggggg was not expecting that — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 8, 2023

Damnnnnnnnn — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 8, 2023

Damn that’s all he needed one right punch — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2023

Bobby got it done fastttttt! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 8, 2023

Very impressive — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) October 8, 2023

Aaahhhhh Let’s go Bobby!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 8, 2023

Bobby green super og — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 8, 2023

Letttssss goooo — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 8, 2023

“I like to come when I come”

- Bobby Green #UFCVegas80 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023

Bobby green u easy money #ufcvegas80 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023