Bobby Green flattens Grant Dawson with stunning 33-second knockout in UFC Vegas 80 main event

Bobby Green needed just 33 seconds to shock the world in the UFC Vegas 80 main event.

Despite entering his fight against Grant Dawson as a sizable underdog, Green never lost confidence that he could get the job done and he delivered in stunning fashion. As soon as he took the center of the cage, Green started setting up his signature strikes, which usually begin with his hands at his hips before he targets and fires at the head.

Before Dawson could even react to the setup, Green fired a perfectly timed straight left hand down the pipe that landed flush. Dawson crumbled to the canvas and Green followed him there to continue unloading shots to ensure he got the finish.

As Green continued delivering a barrage of punches, Dawson wilted from the damage done as he rolled over and just covered his head as the referee swooped in for the first-round stoppage. Afterwards, Green actually thought it was a right hand that put Dawson away but then he saw his handiwork on the replay.

“It’s a left!” Green said when speaking to UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier. “S*** happens. Let’s go!”

Green certainly made the most of his opportunity with a main event slot against a rising star like Dawson, who was undefeated in the UFC and quickly making his way up the lightweight rankings.

Obviously, Green stopped that rise in emphatic fashion on Saturday as he secured his second straight win after putting away Tony Ferguson via submission back in June.

Rather than ask for a big name or perhaps another ranked opponent, Green opted to request a specific timeline for his next fight with hopes that he’ll get another opportunity to compete before 2023 is over.

“I don’t call shots,” Green said. “I just take whoever they put in front of me. I could call names all day. I want to fight in December, I want to be the most active fighter this year.”