Watch Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson full fight video highlights from their main event showdown at UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Dawson vs. Green took place Oct. 7 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev. Grant Dawson (20-2-1) and Bobby Green (31-14-1, 1 no-contest) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch all the video highlights below.

BOBBY GREEN KNOCKS OUT DAWSON IN THE FIRST MINUTE #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/e6Lm5SYwcR — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 8, 2023

Ready to deliver in his first main event!@dawsongrant20y1 wasting no time getting to the Octagon at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/25DlU409GH — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Coming for his second straight victory!@BobbyKGreen making the walk now at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/uZx5nOfbZS — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

For more on Dawson vs. Green, check out MMA Fighting’s live blog below.

Round 1

Keith Peterson your referee for this main event. Green immediately takes the centre of the cage, his hands down by his hips.

Green slips in a precision left hand out of nowhere and Dawson is hurt BAD. A patient Green takes his time following up as it looks like Dawson is in a daze on the mat. He follows with ground strikes and Peterson has to wave it off.

What an upset!