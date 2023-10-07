‘That is not how you tap’: Pros react to Joe Pyfer’s brutal choke at UFC Vegas 80

Joe Pyfer continues to be a force in the UFC middleweight division.

A 27-year-old fast-rising prospect, Pyfer put Abdul Razak Alhassan to sleep with a second-round arm-triangle choke in a blistering performance Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80. The win preserved Pyfer’s perfect 3-0 octagon record and propelled him further up the ranks as one of the most intriguing young talents at 185 pounds.

Check out how the MMA world reacted Pyfer’s performance below.

Damn that slam to choke was lethal — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2023

Didn't try to defend the takedown or the arm triangle? — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 8, 2023

I knew that was a tap, but that is not how you tap! #UFCVegas80 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023

There’s maybe 5 “main” submissions that people do in MMA. But seeing people have no clue on how to defend, at all, at this stage of the game is still mind-blowing to me. #UFCVegas80 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023

I left so these young bucks could shine . Top 10 ranked . Who moved up , you welcome! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 8, 2023

Congrats @JoePyfer ! Great fight! So Happy we can wear our Country's Flag in the octagon again! #UFCVegas80 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) October 8, 2023