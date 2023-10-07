 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That is not how you tap’: Pros react to Joe Pyfer’s brutal choke at UFC Vegas 80

By Shaun Al-Shatti
MMA: APR 08 UFC 287 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Pyfer continues to be a force in the UFC middleweight division.

A 27-year-old fast-rising prospect, Pyfer put Abdul Razak Alhassan to sleep with a second-round arm-triangle choke in a blistering performance Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80. The win preserved Pyfer’s perfect 3-0 octagon record and propelled him further up the ranks as one of the most intriguing young talents at 185 pounds.

Check out how the MMA world reacted Pyfer’s performance below.

