UFC Vegas 80 video: Joe Pyfer puts Abdul Razak Alhassan to sleep with nasty arm triangle choke

Joe Pyfer landed a huge slam followed by a nasty arm triangle choke that helped him secure a submission win in the UFC Vegas 80 co-main event.

What started as a striking battle with Abdul Razak Alhassan ended with Pyfer turning to his grappling after he ate a number of calf kicks in the second round. As soon as Pyfer took the fight to the ground, he immediately shredded Alhassan’s defense and locked on the arm triangle choke.

Alhassan looked like he was tapping out but he did it with a fist instead of an open hand so referee Mark Smith wasn’t certain — and then a split second later Alhassan fell unconscious. As soon as the arms fell limp, Smith stopped the fight with the end coming at 2:05 in the second round.

“I got a really good head and arm choke,” Pyfer said after the win. “It’s just my go to. It wasn’t something I was looking for but I just knew I was better than this man everywhere. I passed the test.”

Pyfer actually started the fight with a brief arm triangle choke attempt on the feet but Alhassan slipped free with the middleweights then opting to trade bombs throughout the opening round. Pyfer consistently landed the better shots as he backed Alhassan up and then started teeing off with his combinations.

It wasn’t until the second round when Alhassan finally started to do some damage when he cracked Pyfer’s lead leg with several stinging calf kicks. The punishing kicks were finding a mark with Pyfer stepping lightly as he continued to eat more and more of those shots.

That’s what led to the massive slam as Pyfer rushed inside to pick Alhassan off his feet before bringing him crashing down to the canvas. Pyfer wasted no time advancing into the arm triangle choke that eventually put Alhassan to sleep.

The win moves Pyfer to 3-0 in the UFC as he continues an impressive run after joining the promotion by way of Dana White’s Contender Series.