UFC Vegas 80 video: Drew Dober crushes Ricky Glenn with brutal left hand to secure first-round knockout

Drew Dober got back in the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 80.

Following a disappointing loss in his previous outing, Dober got back on track in devastating fashion with a vicious first-round knockout over Ricky Glenn on Saturday. Dober stayed in control from the first second of the fight until the last with a left hand that just couldn’t miss.

After blasting Glenn with several hard shots on the feet, Dober unloaded another massive left hook that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Dober continued hammering away until Glenn was turning his head and just eating shots with referee Chris Tognoni mercifully stopping the fight.

The end came at just 2:36 in the opening round.

“I came in with zero expectation only reaction,” Dober said about his win. “He’s super, super tough. I know how tough he was so I had zero expectation.

“I stopped looking for the finish. I stopped being natural [in my last fight] and that’s what got me to the knockout record. We brought back the set up. I’m smooth, I’m natural and I’m having fun.”

Despite giving up height and a slight reach advantage to Glenn, Dober stayed patient while setting up his combinations and that paid off. Dober consistently found a home for his punches and Glenn just couldn’t get out of the way when the left hand came flying towards his head.

The accuracy and power became a deadly combo until the very end when Dober put Glenn down and out in the first round.

The win moves Dober to 4-1 in his past five fights with all of his victories coming by way of knockout. That also helped Dober move to No. 1 all time for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history with nine, which broke a tie with Dustin Poirier with eight knockouts on his record.