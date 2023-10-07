Video: Leigh Wood scores shocking 7th-round knockout after rocky start

Leigh Wood only needed one moment to shine.

Challenger Josh Warrington appeared to be comfortably ahead on the scorecards Saturday as he battled Wood for the WBA featherweight title in Sheffield, England, but a fantastic flurry from Wood took Warrington out of the fight in Round 7.

Watch the knockout finish below.

Wood’s body language through six rounds made it seem as though his title reign would be short-lived as he offered little meaningful offense while allowing Warrington to lead the dance. That trend continued in Round 7 until Wood scored a huge right out of nowhere and proceeded to fire away until Warrington touched canvas.

A wobbly Warrington stood and walked back to his corner, but referee Michael Alexander ruled him unable to continue, much to the disappointment of Warrington who protested the stoppage in his post-fight interview.

“I felt good,” Warrington said. “I’m listening the count, six, seven, I turned around at eight and he’s waving his arms. I heard the clapper as well, I know there was 10 seconds to go [in the round], so I’m a bit disappointed and I feel a bit letdown. ... I don’t feel I was done justice.”

According to the official scorecards, Warrington was ahead 58-56, 59-55, and 59-55 at the time of the stoppage.

Scorecards at the time of the stoppage...#WoodWarrington pic.twitter.com/QeE4LKhYfJ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 7, 2023

Wood (28-3, 18 KOs) successfully defends the WBA featherweight title after winning a vacant belt with a unanimous decision over Mauricio Lara this past May.