Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba scrapped last minute from UFC Vegas 80

UFC Vegas 80 lost a fight during the event with Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba scrapped from the card on Saturday night.

Lins fell ill on the day of the fight and despite doctors best efforts to save the day, ultimately the bout was pulled from the lineup. The news was announced during the UFC Vegas 80 broadcast following an initial report from John Morgan on Twitter.

This is the third instance where Lins has been involved in a matchup that had to be cancelled on short notice. The same thing happened in a heavyweight bout back in 2021 when Lins dropped off the card just before the weigh-ins when he was scheduled to face Ben Rothwell.

Then in 2022, Lins’ fight with Maxim Grishin was scrapped during the broadcast when they were scheduled to fight at the UFC APEX.

Now Lins came down with an illness that will prevent him from competing on Saturday with his fight against Cutelaba pulled from the card. Both fighters were looking to build off recent wins but now Lins and Cutelaba will have to wait until a later date to fight again.

It’s unknown at this time if the UFC will attempt to rebook the matchup or not.