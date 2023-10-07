Video: Badr Hari suffers multiple knockdowns before falling to Uku Jürjendal at GLORY 89

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari suffered several knockdowns en route to a third-round TKO loss to Uku Jürjendal in a Grand Prix qualification matchup at GLORY 89 on Saturday in Bulgaria.

Uku Jurjendal finishes Badr Hari at #GLORY89! pic.twitter.com/NItcAqmUVv — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 7, 2023

The first knockdown came after Jürjendal clubbed Hari with a brutal overhand right that sent the 38-year-old Moroccan fighter to the canvas. It appeared momentarily like the fight might be over but Hari got back to his feet to beat the 10 count from the referee.

Jürjendal then delivered a devastating left hook that put Hari down to the ground again. Hari composed himself and got back to the feet again but the onslaught wasn’t finished. In a later exchange, Jürjendal launched a quick combination that sat Hari down again.

The end came after Hari and Jürjendal engaged in a wild exchange on the feet and Hari hobbled away with a lower leg injury that ultimately forced the referee to wave off the fight.

It was a tough night for Hari after he was originally scheduled to compete a few weeks ago but his bout was pulled at the last minute following the tragic earthquake that rocked his home country of Morocco.

The loss served as Hari’s first action since he went to war with Alistair Overeem almost exactly one year ago, which initially served as a defeat until the ex-UFC title challenger tested positive for a banned substance that overturned the fight to a no-contest.