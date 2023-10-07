Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons booked for UFC card on Jan. 13

Bassil Hafez will make his return to action against Preston Parsons in a welterweight showdown scheduled for the upcoming UFC card in Jan. 13.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday with bout agreements issued for the matchup.

Hafez made quite an impression in his UFC debut after accepting a short notice fight against rising welterweight star Jack Della Maddalena and ultimately taking him to a razor-close split decision. Despite the loss, Hafez gained a lot of recognition for his performance so he’ll look to build on that when he returns in early 2024.

As for Parsons, he’ll look to get back in the win column after falling to Trevin Giles in a split decision of his own back in March. Parsons currently sports a 1-2 resume in the UFC so he’ll attempt to even his record when he clashes with Hafez in January.

The welterweight matchup takes place on Jan. 13 with a main event for that card still to be determined.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.