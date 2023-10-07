 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 80 live blog: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson v Green Weigh-in
Grant Dawson and Bobby Green
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

This is the UFC Vegas 80 live blog for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green, the lightweight main event Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Dawson (20-1-1) enters the contest as the No. 11-ranked lightweight in the world in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. The 29-year-old is yet to taste defeat in nine UFC appearances, sporting a 8-0-1 record inside the octagon with the only blemish being a majority draw against Ricky Glenn in October 2021. His nine-fight unbeaten run in the UFC is the sixth-longest such streak of success, trailing only Magomed Ankalaev, Belal Muhammad (10), Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev (12), and Jon Jones (19). A win on Saturday moves Dawson one step closer to a likely title shot in 2024.

The distinguished Green (30-14-1, 1 NC) makes his 23rd appearance for the UFC and competes in his 47th pro bout after all, continuing a career that began in 2008. At 37, “King” remains one of the toughest outs in the 155-pound division and he recently snapped a three-fight winless streak with a third-round submission of fellow veteran Tony Ferguson. His UFC record stands at 11-9-1 (1 NC).

