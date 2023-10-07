Video: Mikey Musumeci taps out Shinya Aoki with Aoki’s own move at ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci beat the submission master with his own move.

The reigning ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling champion, Musumeci made short of MMA legend Shinya Aoki on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 15, tapping out Aoki with a nasty inside heel hook at the 3:05 mark of their openweight contest at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The submission Musumeci hit is also known as an Aoki lock, a move famously popularized by Aoki in his 2010 defense of his DREAM lightweight title against Tatsuya Kawajiri.

Check out Musumeci’s handiwork above.

“The position I hit is called an Aoki lock. It’s a modified heel hook, but I learned this position from Shinya Aoki. It’s his submission that he invented,” Musumeci said post-match.

“I did his move on him, so that’s like a master to student. I was such a big fan of Shinya growing up, and now I’m doing his position on him that he created. So that’s amazing. Shinya deserves so much credit, being in here competing still. He’s an idol of mine for being 40 years old and still competing and challenging himself. That’s a champion.”

Musumeci, 27, remains undefeated in ONE Championship.

The New Jersey native is widely considered to be one of the top grapplers in the world and teased a potential MMA debut in the future.

“I want to keep learning and getting better, and one day do MMA here in Lumpinee,” Musumeci said.