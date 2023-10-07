Watch the Bellator 300 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from San Diego on Saturday night.
The Bellator 300 prelims will feature 13 fights starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline
In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will square off against Brent Primus.
