Bellator 300 live stream online

By Bryan Tucker Updated
Watch the Bellator 300 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from San Diego on Saturday night.

The Bellator 300 prelims will feature 13 fights starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi

Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt

Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal

Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski

Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert

Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline

Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith

In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will square off against Brent Primus.

