Bellator 300 Results: Nurmagomedov vs. Primus

MMA Fighting will have Bellator 300 results for the Nurmagomedov vs. Primus event, live blogs for the top two fights, and more from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against Brent Primus.

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against Cat Zingano in the co-main event. Liz Carmouche tries to retain her flyweight title against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on the main card, but Macfarlane can’t win the title because she missed weight.

Check out Bellator 300 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus

Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi

Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt

Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal

Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski

Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert

Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline

Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith