Bellator 300 Results: Nurmagomedov vs. Primus

MMA Fighting will have Bellator 300 results for the Nurmagomedov vs. Primus event, live blogs for the top two fights, and more from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday night.
In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against Brent Primus.
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line against Cat Zingano in the co-main event. Liz Carmouche tries to retain her flyweight title against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on the main card, but Macfarlane can’t win the title because she missed weight.
Check out Bellator 300 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano
Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski
Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline
Loading comments...