UFC Vegas 80 Results: Dawson vs. Green

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 80 results for the Dawson vs. Green event, a live blog for the main event, and much more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, Grant Dawson and Bobby Green clash in a lightweight contest. Dawson is 4-0-1 over his past five fights, while Green is 2-2 with one no-contest over his past five fights.

Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan battle in a middleweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 80 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Prelims (ESPN+ live now)

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Aoriqileng def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)