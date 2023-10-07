UFC Vegas 80 Results: Dawson vs. Green

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 80 results for the Dawson vs. Green event, a live blog for the main event, and much more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Grant Dawson and Bobby Green clash in a lightweight contest. Dawson is 4-0-1 over his past five fights, while Green is 2-2 with one no-contest over his past five fights.
Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan battle in a middleweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 80 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
Prelims (ESPN+ live now)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
Aoriqileng def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Loading comments...