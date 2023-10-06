 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator 300 final faceoffs: Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano have tense face-to-face ahead of grudge match

By Bryan Tucker
SAN DIEGO — Watch the final Bellator faceoffs for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus, Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano, and Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane ahead of Bellator 300.

