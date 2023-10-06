UFC Vegas 80 and Bellator 300 preview show: What’s the best fight of weekend doubleheader?

Usman Nurmagomedov and Grant Dawson have extremely high ceilings at 155 pounds, and both fighters will be featured in main events as the UFC and Bellator go head-to-head on Saturday. But is Nurmagomedov’s title fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300 more intriguing than Dawson facing Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and José Youngs preview both events, and discuss the excitement surrounding the 26-year-old Nurmagomedov, his incredibly bright future, and what they would like to see for the lightweight phenom if this is his final Bellator fight with rumors of a sale. They also discuss Cris Cyborg’s return to MMA action against Cat Zingano, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane badly missing weight for her championship opportunity against Liz Carmouche.

Additionally, the panel previews the Dawson vs. Green headliner at the UFC APEX, the low-key banger for the event, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 80 and Bellator 300 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.