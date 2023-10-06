Bellator 300 weigh-in results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight for flyweight title bout

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane could be ending her career on a sour note.

At Friday’s official weigh-ins for Bellator 300, Macfarlane missed the flyweight limit by 1.6 pounds for her fight with flyweight champion and friend Liz Carmouche. Macfarlane weighed 127.4 pounds on her first attempt, then 126.6 on her second attempt (her official recorded weight). She was given one more opportunity to weigh in and came in heavier at 128.2 pounds.

The bout proceeds as a five-round non-title catchweight bout, with only Carmouche eligible to leave the cage as champion.

The two other title fights scheduled for Saturday’s card in San Diego are official, with Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) on point for his headlining lightweight title defense against Brent Primus (154.8) and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg coming in at 144.6 pounds as she looks for her fifth straight defense when she fights Cat Zingano (144.6).

For Macfarlane, this is the second time in three fights that the former flyweight champion has missed weight. In August 2022, she weighed in at 129 pounds (three pounds over the limit for a non-title flyweight bout) for a fight against Bruna Ellen that she went on to win by unanimous decision.

See the Bellator 300 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.8)

Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Cat Zingano (144.6)

Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126.6)*

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Davion Franklin (265) vs. Slim Trabelsi (238.8)

Henry Corrales (146) vs. Kai Kamaka III (145.6)

Sara McMann (145.4) vs. Leah McCourt (146)

Ilara Joanne (125.6) vs. Jena Bishop (125.4)

Bobby Seronio III (138) vs. Alberto Garcia (137)

Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Grant Neal (183.6)

Sergio Cossio (156) vs. Jesse Roberts (155.8)

Mukhamed Berkhamov (178.4) vs. Herman Terrado (178.2) — 180-pound catchweight bout

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4) vs. Maciej Rozanski (204.4)

Dmytrii Hrytsenko (158.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (158.6) — 160-pound catchweight bout

Bryce Meredith (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (134.8)

Lorrany Santos (145.6) vs. Jackie Cataline (145.4)

Josh Hokit (246) vs. Spencer Smith (247.8)

*missed weight